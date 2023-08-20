Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Penumbra by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEN opened at $251.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $305.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.22. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.76 and a 52-week high of $348.67.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $351.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $351.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $320.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.33.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.30, for a total transaction of $278,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,518,034.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.30, for a total transaction of $278,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,518,034.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.48, for a total transaction of $86,183.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,765 shares of company stock worth $9,477,821. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

