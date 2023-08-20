Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Stock Position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 52.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1,955.0% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 333,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 317,623 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 80,772.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after buying an additional 227,778 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after buying an additional 122,457 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth $3,478,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter worth $4,062,000. 48.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $86.80 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.97 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The company has a market cap of $964.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,170.54 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.91.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.20 million. Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 0.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as Kura Experience'. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

