Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $319,000 in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 151.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 378,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,266,000 after buying an additional 228,127 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $2,426,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $36.14 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $36.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

