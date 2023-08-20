Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $302,000 Position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 42,034 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

In related news, COO Aaron M. Cooper bought 12,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $130,703.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Aaron M. Cooper bought 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $74,951.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,951.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 12,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $130,703.58. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 34,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,506.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,246 shares of company stock valued at $206,652. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PMO opened at $10.01 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $12.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

