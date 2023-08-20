33,348 Shares in Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development by 18.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 460,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 72,297 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development by 427.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 130,431 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 82,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC now owns 80,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 21,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development during the 1st quarter worth about $580,000.

Get Fintech Ecosystem Development alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 201,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $2,158,461.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Stock Performance

Fintech Ecosystem Development Profile

FEXD opened at $10.59 on Friday. Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53.

(Free Report)

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial technology development sector in South Asia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Ecosystem Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Ecosystem Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.