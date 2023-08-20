Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 220.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 124,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 85,735 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 801,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 231,129 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 84,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BKR. Bank of America increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $354,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,153.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $354,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,153.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,695 shares of company stock worth $5,154,051 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKR stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.79.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

