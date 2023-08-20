South Dakota Investment Council Has $413,000 Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHM opened at $79.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

