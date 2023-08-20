South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 26,202 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,561,000 after acquiring an additional 31,659 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 171,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.69. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

