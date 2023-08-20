South Dakota Investment Council Takes $519,000 Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CADE. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Cadence Bank Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.07.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Cadence Bank had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 42.92%.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

