Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.17% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $61,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $1,213,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $393.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.12. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $377.69 and its 200-day moving average is $348.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $332.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.