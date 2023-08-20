Credit Suisse AG Sells 215,288 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,288 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $62,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in TransMedics Group by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in TransMedics Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,122,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 712.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded TransMedics Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $618,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,901,199.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $618,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,191 shares in the company, valued at $44,901,199.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $476,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,734 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.70, a quick ratio of 19.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.45. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.63.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.42 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

