Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 494,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,125 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $61,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRTC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 4th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $110.05 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $164.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

