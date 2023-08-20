Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,959 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.20% of Fastenal worth $61,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 816.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,983,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,818 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 593.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Stephens downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $59.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.