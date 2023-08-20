Credit Suisse AG Has $60.64 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 954,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,210 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.21% of ONEOK worth $60,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,598,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,512,000 after buying an additional 183,626 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,441,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,309,000 after buying an additional 936,550 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,999,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,587,000 after buying an additional 3,004,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $65.60 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.71.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.73.

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

