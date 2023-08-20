Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.06% of Novanta worth $60,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,670,000 after purchasing an additional 100,437 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,417,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,584,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,406,000 after purchasing an additional 405,731 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 985,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,852,000 after purchasing an additional 517,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $149.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.02 and a 1-year high of $187.60. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $229.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Novanta’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOVT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novanta in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

