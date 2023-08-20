Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,633 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 479,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,633 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.30% of Qualys worth $62,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QLYS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,450,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,980,000 after buying an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Qualys by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,442,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,955,000 after buying an additional 132,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Qualys by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,239,000 after buying an additional 53,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Qualys by 3.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,087,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,385,000 after buying an additional 39,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $144.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $758,454.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,254,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $758,454.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,254,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $1,083,456.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,667,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,444 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,167. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

