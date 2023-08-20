The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $337.79.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $276.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.48. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,294 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,881,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,233,000 after purchasing an additional 137,812 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,597,000 after purchasing an additional 804,805 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.