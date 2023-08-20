Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $29.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.13.

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $27.27 on Thursday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 2.44.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.90. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 281.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 6,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

