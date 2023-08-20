CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered CF Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.06.

CF Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

CF stock opened at $79.05 on Thursday. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.16 and a 200 day moving average of $74.79.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,736,199 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $232,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

