The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Cut to “Hold” at Edward Jones

Edward Jones lowered shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $337.79.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CI

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $276.01 on Thursday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.15 and a 200-day moving average of $273.48.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,180 shares of company stock worth $8,270,294 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.