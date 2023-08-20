Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,656 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,082 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.22% of SPS Commerce worth $68,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,792.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,311.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,260,002.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,562 shares of company stock worth $2,244,499. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 2.6 %

SPSC opened at $168.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.28. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.71 and a fifty-two week high of $196.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.43 and a beta of 0.79.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $130.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.67.

View Our Latest Report on SPS Commerce

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.