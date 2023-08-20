Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Repay from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Repay from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

RPAY stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Repay has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $71.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.00 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 10.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 11,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,174.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 50,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 209,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,113.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 11,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,174.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,754,722 shares of company stock valued at $13,481,106 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Repay by 620.4% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,156 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Repay by 2,124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,733,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,615 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,806,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Repay by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

