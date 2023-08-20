Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,072,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,543 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.07% of Doximity worth $67,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Doximity during the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Doximity by 298.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 365,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after buying an additional 274,053 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $22.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.89. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOCS shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $164,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,619.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $164,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,619.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,214 shares of company stock valued at $765,301 over the last quarter. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

