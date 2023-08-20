Credit Suisse AG Sells 51,892 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,892 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Simon Property Group worth $65,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Simon Property Group Stock Performance
NYSE SPG opened at $115.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.30.
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
