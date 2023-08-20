Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) Director Buys $31,948.14 in Stock

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) Director David Lamond purchased 24,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $31,948.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,097,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,270.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Lamond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 15th, David Lamond acquired 107,886 shares of Quince Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $142,409.52.

Quince Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QNCX opened at $1.27 on Friday. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNCX. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Quince Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Quince Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quince Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quince Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quince Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops precision therapeutics for debilitating and rare diseases. Its lead compound is NOV004, a systemically administered bone anabolic peptide engineered to target and concentrate at bone fracture sites. The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc in August 2022.

