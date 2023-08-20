Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,410,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,179 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $66,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 57.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.78 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WBD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.