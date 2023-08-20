Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Societe Generale raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.15 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($73.91) in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $62.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after acquiring an additional 685,745 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,045,000 after purchasing an additional 610,612 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 17.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,203,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,294,000 after purchasing an additional 758,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,609,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,855,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 25.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,887,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,487,000 after purchasing an additional 787,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.