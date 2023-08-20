Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,662 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.17% of Sun Life Financial worth $63,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth $37,000. 41.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SLF opened at $47.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.566 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

