Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 489,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,886 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $64,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.1 %

TEL stock opened at $127.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.19. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $146.60. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

