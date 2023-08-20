Credit Suisse AG Has $63.11 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,604,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 899,669 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of Kinder Morgan worth $63,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 33.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.43 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

