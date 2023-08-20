Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,133 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $67,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 33.3% during the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $380.00 to $363.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.92.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.69, for a total transaction of $161,710.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,127.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,290 shares of company stock worth $1,633,520 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:INSP opened at $216.49 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.62 and a 1 year high of $330.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.06.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $151.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

