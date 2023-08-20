Credit Suisse AG Sells 14,801 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,013,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,801 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.45% of Incyte worth $73,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 1,120.7% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 52.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 1,458.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $64.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $86.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

