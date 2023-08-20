Credit Suisse AG Purchases 3,101 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,481,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in American International Group were worth $74,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in American International Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of American International Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American International Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Down 0.2 %

AIG opened at $57.95 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.37%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder International Group American acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $26,139.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,405.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,739,975 shares of company stock worth $1,395,423,079 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AIG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on American International Group

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.