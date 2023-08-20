StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.76. CBIZ has a fifty-two week low of $42.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average of $51.24.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $1,091,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,975,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $1,091,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,975,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $261,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,547.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,519 shares of company stock worth $1,758,851 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in CBIZ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in CBIZ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in CBIZ by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CBIZ by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in CBIZ by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

