Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,249,984 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 78.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,249,984 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $62,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 583.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,615,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,382 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $199,687,000. Hao Advisors Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $176,180,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its position in Alibaba Group by 5,653.9% in the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,996,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,880,000 after buying an additional 1,961,900 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $88.03 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $225.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. HSBC raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. DZ Bank raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

