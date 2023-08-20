Credit Suisse AG Purchases 108,184 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,184 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.23% of Prudential Financial worth $70,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 695.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $92.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.49 and a 200 day moving average of $89.02.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.55.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

