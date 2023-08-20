Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FL. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.85.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FL

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE FL opened at $25.27 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.61.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,092 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,212 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,331 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,747 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.