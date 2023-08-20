Credit Suisse AG Buys 67,471 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 927,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,471 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $67,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in CBRE Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,863.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,414,472 shares of company stock worth $275,878,073. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $82.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

