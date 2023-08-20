Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,847 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PTC were worth $69,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of PTC by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,892,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,347,000 after purchasing an additional 471,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PTC by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,506,000 after buying an additional 31,252 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in PTC by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,695,000 after acquiring an additional 190,348 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,566,000 after acquiring an additional 41,474 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,723,000 after acquiring an additional 88,604 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $139.93 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.82 and a 52-week high of $152.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). PTC had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $542.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.35 million. Equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PTC

Insider Activity at PTC

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $2,354,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,070,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,074,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,322 shares of company stock valued at $10,050,908. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.