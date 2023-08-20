Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,345,227 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,379,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,345,227 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.50% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $65,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,039,000 after purchasing an additional 99,673 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $30.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $34.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.70.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.