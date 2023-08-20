Credit Suisse AG Buys 2,578 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.27% of United Rentals worth $73,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $14,027,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $976,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in United Rentals by 5.1% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 920,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,769,000 after purchasing an additional 44,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on URI. Argus lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $451.41 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.23 and a fifty-two week high of $492.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.