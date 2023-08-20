Capula Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $81,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $11.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.36.

Rocket Companies Company Profile



Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

