Credit Suisse AG Has $76 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $76,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $291.54 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.06.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,395,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,338 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,240. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

