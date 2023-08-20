Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Nucor worth $72,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $168.34 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $102.86 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.28. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

