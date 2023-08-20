SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.42% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $71,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $162.34 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.01 and a 1 year high of $345.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34.

SEDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.38.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier acquired 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

