Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 465,843 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 172,205 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $73,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LNG opened at $163.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.33.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

