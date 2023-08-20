Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll Sells 19,838 Shares of The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Stock

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 19,838 shares of Real Good Food stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $84,509.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,794.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 18th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 28,495 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $121,388.70.

On Thursday, August 10th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 1,922 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $8,168.50.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 6,205 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $26,557.40.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 900 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $3,834.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 14,281 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $61,265.49.

On Thursday, July 27th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 6,194 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $26,510.32.

On Monday, July 24th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 400 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $1,704.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 8,102 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $34,514.52.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 5,367 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $22,970.76.

On Monday, July 17th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 7,105 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $30,267.30.

Real Good Food Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of RGF stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $7.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Good Food

About Real Good Food

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Real Good Food by 70.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Real Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Real Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Real Good Food by 304.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Real Good Food during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

