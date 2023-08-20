Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,202,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,748 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 2.25% of Zai Lab worth $73,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 13.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after acquiring an additional 231,759 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 54.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,009 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,157,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,241,000 after purchasing an additional 127,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 5.4% during the first quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,569,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,210,000 after purchasing an additional 79,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZLAB. Bank of America decreased their target price on Zai Lab from $75.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Zai Lab Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.51. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $53.95.

Zai Lab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.