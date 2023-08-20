Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 23,226 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Agilent Technologies worth $75,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $119.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.28 and a 1 year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on A shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

