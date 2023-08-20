Credit Suisse AG Acquires 22,255 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,255 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.23% of Ameriprise Financial worth $72,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,527,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 617.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 583,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,839,000 after acquiring an additional 502,185 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,318,000 after acquiring an additional 275,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.22.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $332.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.35 and a twelve month high of $358.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $337.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

